Brazilian company picked for construction of first leg of Linden-Lethem Highway

Last Updated on Friday, 4 February 2022, 6:48 by Denis Chabrol

The construction of the first link of the Linden-Lethem highway has moved one step closer to commencement with Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) clearing the way for negotiations to start with a Brazilian company, the Finance Ministry said late Thursday night.

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh said the Barbados-headquartered CDB on Thursday issued its no objection for negotiations to commence with the most responsive bidder, Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A. from Brazil for the award of the Linden to Mabura Hill upgrade project. The cost is US$190 million.

“This project is the first link of the highway between Linden and Lethem. It would provide major support to ease of travel, trade and general connectivity between Guyana and Brazil and open vast opportunities by linking Guyana’s hinterland communities to Georgetown,” the Finance Ministry said.

The road works include upgrading the existing alignment to Asphaltic Concrete Surface – 2 Lanes, 7.2m width, approximately 122Km and the inclusion as well of five drainage structures.

The Finance Ministry explained that the process leading to the award of that contract followed a stringent and transparent procurement process. The call for proposals for the prequalification of contractors was made in February 2021. Ten contractors were prequalified and the prequalified list of contractors was approved by the CDB in October 2021. Following the prequalification phase, the bidding process began in October 2021 and concluded in December 2021.

Of the 10 prequalified Contractors, the following 5 made submissions: China Gezhouba Group Company Limited, China Railway International Group & China Railway No.10 Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Shandong Luqiao Group Co., Ltd., OECI S.A. (OECI) in JV with Castilho Engenharia E Empreendimentos S.A. (CEE) and Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A.

The Finance Ministry said the bids were carefully scrutinized and evaluated by a team of local engineers. After a thorough evaluation process involving engagements and consultations with the Caribbean Development Bank, Consultant Mott MacDonald and other specialists, Bid No. 5 , Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A , was determined as the most responsive bid indicating full compliance with all Environmental, Social, Health and Safety requirements. The CDB indicated its concurrence with the recommendation of the Guyanese evaluation committee and issued it no-objection to commence negotiations with the winning bidder.

This project will be the largest project ever funded by the Caribbean Development Bank; and one of the most historic projects undertaken in Guyana.

Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A is a large Brazilian Contractor established in 1966. The Company specializes in the construction of refineries, roads, bridges, commercial offices, residential buildings, highways, and sewage systems worldwide