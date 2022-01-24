David Granger likely to step down as APNU Chairman before weekend

Last Updated on Monday, 24 January 2022, 18:13 by Denis Chabrol

Former leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, David Granger will be resigning as Chairman of A Partnership for National Unity before this weekend, sources said Monday.

He, however, wants to remain as Representative of the List of candidates for APNU+Alliance For Change in keeping with the revised Cummingsburg Accord that he would be the Representative and AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan would be the Deputy Representative for five years. ‘

Mr. Granger, in his meeting with top officials of the AFC, sought assurance that that was their understanding of the accord.

Well-placed sources say that he can resign as early as Wednesday, after he meets with representatives of the parties that make up APNU.

The sources say that Mr. Granger is then due to meet with the current leader of the People’s National Congress Reform Aubrey Norton.

It is not yet clear what all of this will mean for the Mr. Joseph Harmon’s post as Opposition Leader. Mr. Harmon is APNU’s General Secretary.