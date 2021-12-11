Rice mill supervisor allegedly robbed of GY$3.4 million

Last Updated on Saturday, 11 December 2021, 17:46 by Denis Chabrol

A supervisor of Kissoondyal Enterprise Inc’s rice mill was Friday allegedly robbed of GY$3.4 million that should have been used to pay workers and rice farmers, police said.

The woman told police that the incident occurred on Friday shortly after she arrived at the Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara-based rice mill with the cash from a bank in Georgetown.

“On arrival at the rice mill as she was about to exit the car she was confronted by an unidentified male who was armed with a handgun which he pointed at her and demanded that she hand over the bag or he will shoot her,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators said the perpetrator is “unidentifiable”. The woman said that in addition to the GY$3,463,798, the bandit also stole one pink and white hand bag containing one driver’s license, one identification card, COVID-19 vaccine card, National Insurance Scheme card and GY$20,000 cash.

Before the robbery, the woman said she left the rice mill at about 10:30 AM with four cheques to change amounting to the GY$3.4 million. She said she went in the company of a female colleague to a city bank where she cashed the cheques and returned in the same car.

Police said that the man fled from the rice mill compound in an unknown direction. He has not been arrested, and several persons in the area were contacted and questioned but no useful information was received.