Number of COVID-positive pregnant women increases; time for pregnant women to get vaccinated- Health Minister

Last Updated on Monday, 29 November 2021, 20:53 by Denis Chabrol

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony wants more pregnant women to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, COVID-19, as many of them are ending up in hospital with the viral disease.

“The point here is that the majority of the patients that we have at the Ocean View Hospital now are because they are pregnant and they are positive for COVID and most of these patients are not vaccinated so, again, I think it’s important pregnant women get their vaccines,” he said in his latest update on the status of the pandemic in Guyana.

He explained that of the 43 patients at the Ocean View Infectious Disease Hospital, 28 are pregnant. Four of them, he said, were admitted there within the past 24 hours.

The Health Minister said it does not matter in which trimester the women are, they should get inoculated against the virus.

The Health Minister, meanwhile, said that nationally 66 persons are hospitalised with COVID, 15 are very sick and are receiving intensive care.

Guyana’s death toll from the disease, dating back to March 2020, is now 992 with confirmation that five more persons succumbed to the disease.

The figures show that there are 52 new cases, and 1,371 have been ordered to isolate themselves at home to avoid spreading the virus.