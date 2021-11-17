Granger not nominated for any position; Norton receives most nominations for leader

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 13:26 by Denis Chabrol

Incumbent Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, David Granger has not been nominated by any party group for any position.

This is the first time in that party’s 60-odd year history that a sitting leader has not been nominated.

The PNCR’S Congress is scheduled to be held on December 11.

The PNCR did not release the number of nominations that each nominee has received, but well-placed Congress Place sources on Wednesday said that longtime patty member, Aubrey Norton has obtained an unassailable lead ahead of his main rival, Joseph Harmon.

One source described Mr Norton’s nominations as “runway” while another conceded that Mr. Harmon’s campaign “started late” but they are “returning to win back hearts.”

The PNCR said the seven persons who have been nominated for the position of leader are Basil Williams, Carl Greenidge, Richard Van-West Charles, Volda Lawrence; Aubrey Norton, Joseph Harmon; Sharma Solomon.

The 16 nominees for the position of Party Chairman: Volda Lawrence, Gary Best, Shurwayne Holder, Amanza Walton-Desir, Roysdale Ford, Annette Ferguson; Aubrey Norton, Sharma Solomon, Ronald Bulkan, Christopher Jones, Richard Van-West Charles, Simona Broomes, Geeta Chandan, Dawn Hastings, Joseph Harmon, and Mervyn Williams.

For the position of Party Vice-Chairman: Elizabeth Niles-Williams, Volda Lawrence, Dawn Hastings-Williams, Annette Ferguson, Vinceroy Jordan, Gregory Fraser, Aubrey Norton, Darren Wade, Gary Best, Christopher Jones, Richard Van-West Charles, Vinceroy Jordan, Shurwayne Holder, Roysdale Ford, Ubraj Narine, Sharma Solomon, Robert Corbin, Simona Broomes, Natasha Singh-Lewis, Kirk Fraser, Randolph Critchlow, Amanza Walton-Desir, Corretta McDonald, Ronald Cox, Ronald Bulkan, Mervyn Williams, Ganesh Mahipaul, Bernita Primo, Samuel Sandy, and Jevaughn Stephens.

For the position of Party Treasurer Ivelaw Henry, Clayton Newman, Elson Lowe, Vanessa Kissoon, Derrick Lawrence, Gary Best, Faaiz Mursaline, Ubraj Narine, Ronald Bulkan, Carol Smith-Joseph, Annette Ferguson, Amanza Walton-Desir, Roysdale Ford, Dr. Karen Cummings, Volda Lawrence, Ganesh Mahipaul, Daniel Seeram, and Deron John

The PNCR says that all nominees will be written to and requested to indicate by a given date their acceptance of the nominations.

“Failure to respond means that, should they otherwise qualify, their names would not automatically appear on the Ballot for the position/s for which they were nominated,” that Party said.