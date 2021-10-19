Guyana: Fire severely damage Vincentian ship’s engine

Last Updated on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 14:33 by Denis Chabrol

The engine of a cargo ship, owned by a Vincentian company, was early Tuesday morning badly damaged by fire while it was moored at wharf in Guyana, the local fire service said.

“The cause of the fire was determined as overheating of a generator in the fore peak of the ship which resulted in arcing and sparking. The generator was severely damaged and a quantity of rope was destroyed as a result of the fire,” the fire service said.

The vessel has been identified as “Sydney Marie” bearing IMO number 7432317 and official number 400913. Authorities said the vessel transports aggregate transport and is owned by Odin’s Trading, Main Street, Charlestown, St. Vincent. The vessel is captained by 56-year-old Richard Bynoe also of St. Vincent.

Authorities said no one was injured and firefighters contained the blaze to the generator room and so averted the destruction of the vessel.

The Guyana Fire Service said it received a call at 3:31 Tuesday morning and was alerted of a vessel on fire at Gafoor’s Complex, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

