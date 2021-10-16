Journalist Colin Smith dies

Last Updated on Saturday, 16 October 2021, 20:57 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Press Association is profoundly saddened by the passing of our Dear Brother, Colin Smith.

‘Uncle Colin’ or ‘Smithy’, as he was fondly called, served with distinction as Editor-in-Chief of the Catholic Standard newspaper.

He did not die of COVID, sources said.

He also served the Caribbean through the now defunct BBC Caribbean Service.

Mr. Smith was always well-mannered and respectful to his colleagues and across Guyana’s political divide.

He also brought with him to the profession a quality of eliciting the best answers.

Locally, in radio, he was known for hosting the weekly Catholic Broadcast.

As the media landscape evolved technologically, Colin did not hesitate to be part of that transformation in which virtually all media are digital and Online.

Hidden and not well-known was Colin’s training in the maintenance and repair of electronic equipment which made him one of the very few rounded and versatile media professionals.

To his family, relatives and the Roman Catholic Church, the Guyana Press Association says thank you for giving the media landscape Colin Smith.

Our deepest condolences. We trust that you find the fortitude in his excellent character and immeasurable contribution to Guyana as we cope with his passing.