Moruca teen, who died hours after vaccination, had weakened brain artery before

Last Updated on Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 18:28 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Health said the 13-year old boy, who died two hours after taking the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, succumbed to uncontrolled bleeding of the brain.

“The findings indicate a pre-existing condition that led to the death of the 13-year-old. The pre-existing condition identified was a cerebral aneurysm,” the Health Ministry said.

Doctors said the post mortem findings indicated there was a ruptured cerebral aneurysm-a weak or thin part of an artery- leading to a cerebral haemorrhage.

The teen from Kamwatta, Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini) succumbed on October 4, 2021.

A post-mortem was performed by a medical team led by Dr Nehaul Singh, Guyana’s Senior Pathologist on October 05.

The team also included Dr Nancy Sitchao, a Pathologist and Dr Swarasite Persuad-Etwaria, Government Medical Officer. The post-mortem was witnessed by family members of the teen and the cause of death was identified in their presence.

The Health Ministry says on examination, the site of the vaccination was not identifiable; there was no scarring or hematoma. There were no other post mortem findings of relevance.