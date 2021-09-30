Footballer gunned down during robbery

Last Updated on Thursday, 30 September 2021, 10:25 by Denis Chabrol

A footballer was Thursday morning shot dead while he was on his way to work, relatives said.

He has been identified as 19-year old Joshua Denny, a night student of the Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC).

Relatives said he was pursuing studies in Electrical Installation while working in the same field during the day.

He was robbed of his cell phone and a chain during the incident that occurred at the South Ruimveldt Exit, just off Nutmeg Street.

Denny was a member of the Camptown Football Club. He was playing football since he was three years old and had played at all levels through the Petra Organisation.

His sister, Felicia Denny, told News-Talk Radio Guyana/ Demerara Waves Online News that Denny was shot to his chest at about 6:30 AM when he resisted the bandits taking away his phone.

Felicia said she and her brother had moments earlier left home for work, but he returned home to use the washroom.

After he left home on the second occasion to go to work, he was reportedly attacked, robbed and fatally shot.

There were no immediate reports of an arrest.