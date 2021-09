Last Updated on Thursday, 2 September 2021, 15:05 by Denis Chabrol

A 44-year old man was Thursday arrested for allegedly being in possession of a large quantity of marijuana at a house in Lodge, Georgetown.

Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit, James Singh says the local and foreign marijuana was seized during raids. Initial estimates are that the marijuana weighed about 140 pounds.

He says anti-drug agents found the marijuana during the raids on the two houses on Norton Street, Lodge.