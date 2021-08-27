Bandits rob Superbet outlet, escape in stolen car

Last Updated on Friday, 27 August 2021, 7:59 by Denis Chabrol

A Superbet outlet at Bladen Hall, East Coast Demerara was Thursday night robbed of GY$220,000 cash by two men who also robbed three other persons at the same location of cash and valuables including a car valued GY$2.6 million.

Investigators were informed that the two men, one of whom was dressed in a camouflage outfit, attacked the cashier at gunpoint while she was closing the business and told the three other men to lie on the floor and empty their pockets.

“The suspect who was dressed in soldier uniform then approached the cashier and pointed the gun at her and told her to open the the door, which she did.

He then pulled open the draw and removed the above mentioned cash. The other victims were relieved of their items, following which the suspects made good there escape with the motorcar heading west,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The cashier alleged that the bandits carted off GYD$220,000.

They also allegedly stole one black S5 Samsung Galaxy valued GY$45,000 from a 29-year-old man, who is upholsterer, and one Red A10 cellphone with red casing valued GY$46,000; GY$46,000. cash, one gold chain valued $30,000. and one car key from a 49-year-old man

A 33-year old man, who is a taxi driver, told police that the men stole his white Fielder Wagon motorcar , bearing licence registration number, HC 7599, valued $2,647,000, driver’s license, and other documents for the vehicle.