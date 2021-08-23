PNCR’s on-site Congress can cost GYD$25 million

Last Updated on Monday, 23 August 2021, 21:52 by Denis Chabrol

The People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) Congress can cost the party at least GYD$25 million if it is held onsite at its Sophia headquarters, a cost that is now expected to be trimmed substantially when the next highest level decision-making body of that party meets again.

“The committee has considered the logistical aspects of convening the congress and noted that the approximate cost of convening an onsite congress amounted to approximately G$25 million,” the committee document states.

A special ad hoc committee has recommended that the Congress be held virtually and voting for top office holders and the 15-member executive be done at centralised locations in each region.

That report is yet to be considered by the Central Executive Committee.

According to a document by the committee, there were 17 delegates from Region One, 85 from Region Two, 92 from Region Three, 290 from Region Four, 80 from Region Five, 90 from Region Six, 14 from Region Seven, 10 from Region Eight, 45 from Region Nine and 78 from Region 10.

The document states that there were also 22 delegates from the National Congress of Women and 41 from the Guyana Youth and Student Movement. From the North American region we had approximately 40 delegates

from Canada, United States and England.

The document by the ad hoc committee states that assembling delegates from Regions 1, 7, 8 and 9 is very challenging. “Experience has taught us that sometimes when it expected to be one delegate from an indigenous area, we see the entire family.

Touching on the issue of transportation of delegates from regions, the PNCR headquarters will normally take care of the interior regions while the Regional Committees of the coastal regions will finance themselves.