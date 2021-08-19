Two released after forensic lab proves police field test for cocaine was wrong

Last Updated on Thursday, 19 August 2021, 20:03 by Denis Chabrol

Two persons, who had been arrested in connection with the alleged discovery of cocaine in powdered milk, have been released from custody after tests show that there was no trace of the narcotic, police said Thursday.

Police had initially said that a field test conducted on packets of Fernleaf Milk in her possession had contained traces of cocaine.

A man, who had given the woman the milk and other items to take to Barbados, had been arrested but had denied giving the woman cocaine.

But police late this afternoon said the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory did not find any trace of the narcotic in their contents.

The packets had been seized on August 16, 2021, from an outgoing female passenger at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, following a search of her luggage.

The woman and a man who had been arrested, have since been released from police custody.