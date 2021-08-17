Barbados-bound Canje woman held allegedly with cocaine-in-powdered milk

Last Updated on Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 10:27 by Denis Chabrol

A 34-year old Guyanese woman from Canje, East Berbice has been arrested after police said they found almost 5 kilogrammes of cocaine in Fernleaf Milk packets that she was planning to take to Barbados.

The Guyana Police Force said the woman told investigators that she was given the packets by a named man, but he has since denied providing cocaine.

The self-employed woman was held shortly before she was scheduled to board a Barbados-bound Caribbean Airlines flight at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport on Monday morning. “The search was prompted after the woman was seen acting in a suspicious manner. A search was carried out on her luggage where a law enforcement rank found several Fernleaf packets of milk among clothing and other stuff,” police said.

Investigators said they opened and tested the contents of two of the Fernleaf packets and found suspected cocaine. She was told of the offence and after breaking her silence named a man who had given her the packets to take to Barbados.

“As a result of this new information, the second suspect was contacted, told of the offence, arrested and cautioned. He admitted giving the woman the stuff but denied knowing about the suspected narcotics (cocaine),” he said.

They were both escorted to the Criminal Investigations Department Narcotics Branch and placed in custody.