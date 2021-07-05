Retired police officer’s gun stolen while swimming at creek

Last Updated on Monday, 5 July 2021, 13:16 by Denis Chabrol

A retired police officer’s 9MM pistol and ammunition are among several items stolen from his car while he, a female police inspector and another woman went to Dakara Creek, Wismar, Linden, police said.

The alleged theft occurred on Saturday between 15:40 hours and 17:00 hours.

The 59-year old ex police officer told investigators that he parked his car, bearing license number PPP 1014, and left his firearm in the glove compartment while the other items belonging to him and the other victims were left in the car seat and other parts of the car.

He said the car was secured and and they all went down to the creek which is about 75 feet down a hill but he could not have seen the car from that location. “After they finished swimming, they all returned to the car and noticed the right side small glass to the back door broken and the right side passenger door partly opened,” the Guyana Police Force quoted him as saying.

In addition to the handgun and 10 live rounds of ammunition, three cellular phones and GYD$20,200 cash, one pair of reading glasses, national identification card, police and Republic Bank card, drivers license, one handbag, and clothing were stolen.