Opposition APNU+AFC parliamentarian arrested following GDF officer’s complaint

Last Updated on Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 21:50 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Wednesday arrested opposition parliamentarian Annette Ferguson for allegedly committing a Cybercrime offence by claiming a senior Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officer would be heading a killing squad.

Investigators said the file has been dispatched to to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The Guyana Police Force said the senior GDF officer reported that Ms. Ferguson falsely alleged in a Facebook post that that officer “will be in charge of a killing squad.”

The allegation stemmed from a decision by government to ask for parliamentary approval for funds for a joint police-defence force mechanism to conduct operations.

Although the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change lawmaker’s lawyer Lyndon Amsterdam informed reporters that Ms. Ferguson was questioned Wednesday morning, her phone searched and that she was released three hours later, it was not until 8:57 Wednesday night that the Guyana Police Force said she was released from police custody on self-bail.

“The Guyana Police Force is informing the general public that Member of Parliament Ms. Annette Ferguson who was arrested earlier today Wednesday June 30, 2021, pursuant to a report received against her in relation to a Cyber Crime allegation, has been released on her own recognisance after being interviewed by investigators in the presence of her lawyer,” police said.

Hours earlier, the police force had refused to say whether Ms. Ferguson had been granted bail and what had been the amount.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.