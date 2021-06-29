BREAKING: Haresh Singh alleged murderers remanded to prison

Last Updated on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 15:36 by Denis Chabrol

Four persons were Tuesday charged with the murder of Haresh Singh at Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice last year September, police said Tuesday.

The Guyana Police Force said it has “received legal advice as it relates to instituting charges against” the quartet.

Those charged are:

• Philip Anderson called ‘Ratman’, age 29 years of Lot 25 # 3 Village, West Coast Berbice

• Joel Gittens called ‘Bolo’, age 27 years of Django town, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara

• Gladston Henry called Gladwin Henry, also known as ‘Soldierman’, age 27 years of # 3 Village, West Coast Berbice

• Charles Scott called ‘Bucko’, age 21 years of Lot 29 Jarvis Street Rosignol, Berbice

The charge was read to the accused persons by Magistrate Peter Hugh at Fort Wellington Magistrate Court virtually. They were not required to plead and they were remanded to prison.

The case has been postponed to 12th July, 2021 and transferred to Blairmont Magistrate Court for report.

Singh was killed days after the mutilated bodies of the the Isaiah and Joel Henry were found on a coconut plantation at Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice.

Three persons have been charged with the murder of the Henry cousins and months later a man was charged with the murder of Singh in revenge for the killing of the Henrys.

The Guyana Police Force had effectively refused the involvement of an Argentine forensic pathologist whose services had been enlisted by the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) to solve the killing of the four youths.

Amid violent protests on the West Coast Berbice following the killing of the Henry cousins, the Guyana government had secured a team of law enforcement agents under the auspices of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to assist with the probe.