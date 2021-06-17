Local Government Commission gives Town Clerk 24 hours to state actions taken against delinquent pump attendants

Last Updated on Thursday, 17 June 2021, 11:00 by Denis Chabrol

The Local Government Commission has formally asked the Town Clerk of the City of Georgetown to state what actions have been taken against Pump Attendants for their failure to execute their duties.

Secretary to the Commission, Nickalai Pryce told Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick that the pump attendants’ “failure” caused floods in many areas around Georgetown.

The Commission has given the Town Clerk 24 hours within which to reply.

In the letter dated June 17, the Local Government Commission expressed deep concern about the “underperformance” of the Pump Attendants at pump stations in the City.

The Commission says pump attendants and sluice operators must ensure that pumps and sluices are attended to promptly to avoid flooding to residents.

The Commission says this task “was not taken seriously” as observed by President Irfaan Ali and the Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha’s visit to the pump stations in Georgetown.

According to the Commission, several media reports have highlighted that Pump Attendants were sleeping or not present at their posts.