Region Nine District Officer arrested for alleged embezzlement of salaries

Last Updated on Thursday, 10 June 2021, 15:14 by Denis Chabrol

A Region Nine District Development Officer (DDO) has been accused of embezzling more than GYD$800,000 after several employees of the Aishalton District complained that they had not received salaries

Police said the 18-year old DDO has allegedly stolen GYD$867,144 cash at Aishalton Village, South Rupununi from the accounting unit of the Region Nine Democratic Council.

Police said that on May 25, 2021 at about 13:00hrs the sum of GYD$8.2 million cash was handed over to the suspect along with relevant pay sheets for May 2021 salaries.

“This was intended to be payed to government employees within Aishalton district,” police said, adding that on June 2, several employees within Aishalton District started to complain of not receiving their salaries.

Police said an internal investigation was conducted and revealed that a total of GYD$867,144) could not be accounted for and belonging to the said complaining employees.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the suspect then fled the Aishalton District and are part was made to the police on June 8, 2021 and the suspect was arrested and placed into custody.