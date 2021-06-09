Attorney-at-Law Hubert Rodney found dead at home

Last Updated on Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 10:48 by Denis Chabrol

Attorney-at-Law Hubert Rodney was Tuesday night found dead in his home after police were called in to probe a stench emanating from his residence, sources said.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum said there were no marks of violence on the body and there was no sign of forced entry.

The body was found between 9 PM and 10 PM. in his kitchen. He lived at 126 Durbana Square, Lamaha Gardens, Georgetown. His body was found in his kitchen.

Police said he was last seen on June 4 taking out his garbage and by June 8, “neighbours raised an alarm due to a fouls smell emanating from his residence. “The police was summoned who went into the deceased’s home and discovered him lying motionless on the kitchen floor,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Mr. Rodney was a long-time supporter of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and had served on a number of boards for several years.

Mr. Rodney was the brother of Guyanese politician and historian Dr. Walter Rodney who was killed in a bomb-blast on June 13, 1980 at the height of political tensions.