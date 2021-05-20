BREAKING: Foreign aircraft lands at Orealla with suspected cocaine

Last Updated on Thursday, 20 May 2021, 17:13 by Denis Chabrol

A foreign aircraft, believed to be laden with cocaine, Thursday afternoon made an emergency landing on a road at Orealla, Upper Corentyne River, sources said.

Additional police and agents of the Cusroms Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) were said to be heading to the area, sources said.

Sources said the pilot and another man are Brazilian nationals.

The men have reportedly told police that the cargo is magnesium and they were heading to Suriname.

The foreign nationals have been handcuffed by an initial police response team at Orealla.

Recently, Surinamese and Guyanese anti-drug agents coordinated to intercept 903 kilogrammess of cocaine at Table Mountakn in central Suriname.

A Cuban, who had been arrested at the location, and a Surinamese soldier had been implicated in that cocaine bust.