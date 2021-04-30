Update: 17-year old West Demerara schoolgirl found at granny in West Berbice

Last Updated on Friday, 30 April 2021, 20:57 by Denis Chabrol

The 17-year old student of Stewartville Secondary School, who was reported missing earlier Friday, was found at her adopted grandmother in Berbice, police said said.

Investigators said the Stephanie Doris was questioned and released back into the care of her grandmother.

The Guyana Police Force said law enforcement personnel in Regional Division 6, acting on information about 4:30 PM went to the home of Brenda Gravesande at Eldorado, West Coast Berbice.

Stephenie Doris “was found alive and well.,” police added.

The five-foot tall, medium built teenager went missing on April 26. Doris, who is a student of Stewartville Secondary School, West Coast Demerara, was last seen wearing an orange-coloured three-quarter pants and white T-shirt with black slippers.

Police said a missing person report was made on April 27, one day after she was last seen.