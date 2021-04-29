Shanghai charged with breaching COVID rules

Last Updated on Thursday, 29 April 2021, 22:03 by Denis Chabrol

Well-known Guyanese football promoter, Aubrey Major also known as Shanghai, has been charged with violating the COVID measures.

However, when the case was called today, he was not present in the Linden Magistrates Court.

The matter has been adjourned to May 13.

Police alleged that Mr. Major of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden breached the restriction on social activities on April 25 at his residence.

The COVID-19 measures prohibit certain events at homes where the virus could possibly spread among persons nearby each other.