BREAKING: Guyana cops CAPE, CSEC Caribbean top spot; both students from Queen’s College

Last Updated on Friday, 23 April 2021, 16:13 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana has topped the Caribbean for both the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education (CSEC), with the students coming from Queen’s College, well-placed sources said Friday.

They are Bhedesh Persaud for CSEC and Zane Ramotar for CAPE, the sources have corroborated.

The Ministry of Education later confirmed on its Facebook page, saying that “Guyana has done exceedingly well at CSEC and CAPE.

Second place is Trinidad and Tobago.