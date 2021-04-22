Update: Fifth juvenile escapee recaptured

Last Updated on Thursday, 22 April 2021, 19:21 by Denis Chabrol

A fifth juvenile, who escaped from the Sophia Holding Centre, early Thursday morning has been recaptured, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said he was recaptured “with the aid of relatives.”

The seven “breached the building and its fence between” 2:30 am and 2:40 am.

Police continue the search for the remaining duo.

Earlier Thursday, four of them were returned to the facility on the outskirts of central Georgetown, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said between 2:30 AM and 2:40 AM, the seven juveniles escaped.

An alarm was raised and quick police response led to the recapturing of three of the escaped juveniles, police added.

Shortly after 7 AM, according to police, a fourth was taken back to the facility in the company of his mother.

Police said they were continuing their search for the remaining three.