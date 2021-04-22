Delivery man shot, robbed

Last Updated on Thursday, 22 April 2021, 19:07 by Denis Chabrol

A delivery man was shot and robbed of his motorcycle in Campbelville while he was going to visit his family, police said.

Injured his 33-year old Navin Mahadal.

The incident occurred on John Smith Street, Campbellville.

He told police that he was robbed of one black and red XR motorcycle.

Investigators were told that Mr. Mahadal was was about to dismount his motorcycle when two males approached him on a motorcycle and demanded that he hand over his vehicle.

“He resisted them and the pillion rider dismounted and drew a black handgun from his pants waist, discharged a round to the victim’s left side jaw and escaped with his motorcycle in an unknown direction,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Police said Mr. Mahadal was hospitalised condition in a “critical” condition.

Investigators are currently making efforts to review surveillance video recordings as part of the probe.