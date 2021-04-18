Bandits open fire at bar; businesswoman, patron robbed

Last Updated on Sunday, 18 April 2021, 21:40 by Denis Chabrol

Four men Saturday night opened fire as they invaded a bar on Lime Street, Georgetown and robbed the owner and a customer of cash and valuables amounting to GYD$680,000.

Police say the men, who arrived on motorcycles at about 9 PM, robbed Cornbread Hangout and Bar.

The 26-year old businesswoman, Teshana Blake told police that she was robbed of GYD$400,00 cash, and two cellular phones valued GYD$260,000. $140,000.

Also robbed was 66-year old Handel Thom, an overseas-based Guyanese technician. He informed police that he was robbed of one gold pendant valued at GYD$20,000.

Investigators were also told that two of the bandits were armed with handguns. As they entered the Cornbread Hangout Bar, they reportedly discharged several rounds. Police say three spent shells were recovered.

The businesswoman told police that she stopped serving a customer and ran to the back of the yard leaving money and her two cellular phones.

The gunmen then snatched Mr. Thom’s chain from his neck as well as the money and the two phones and escaped on the waiting motorcycles.

The suspects remain on the run as investigations continue.