Suriname will quarantine all visitors even if COVID negative or vaccinated

Last Updated on Saturday, 10 April 2021, 12:47 by Denis Chabrol

Passengers, bound for Suriname with the ferry, would not be allowed to board the vessel unless they have a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test result taken within 72 hours of their scheduled departure, Guyana’s Health Ministry said.

Further, Guyanese authorities said even if passengers are COVID negative and vaccinated, they must be quarantined on arrival in that neighbouring country

“As of April 10, 2021, all persons travelling to Suriname will be required to quarantine for seven (7) days at a government approved quarantine hotel or guesthouse,” the Ministry of Health here said.

The Health Ministry said “at this time, travellers are not excluded from quarantine, even if they are tested negative for COVID-19, recovered from COVID-19 and vaccinated for COVID-19.

For more information on the approved hotels/guesthouses in Suriname, please click the link februari-2021-quarantaine-accommodaties-v7.pdf

Suriname has reluctantly reopened the South Drain-to-Moleson Creek ferry crossing, wary of the movement of persons from neighbouring Brazil and Venezuela through Guyana.

Brazil has been reporting yet another surge in COVID-19 cases, largely due to a new mutated strain that scientists say is more easily transmissible and deadlier. Venezuela has also been reporting increased cases and deaths in recent weeks.

While Guyana has been unable to determine the strains of COVID-19 that are present, the country has also seen an upsurge in new cases daily and high death rate during the past several weeks.