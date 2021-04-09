St Vincent’s volcano erupts

Last Updated on Friday, 9 April 2021, 9:59 by Denis Chabrol

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ La Soufriere volcano erupted Friday morning, less than 24 hours after authorities declared an emergency and ordered about 20,000 residents to evacuate.

News has been sketchy from all reputable information sources, but the state-run National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said on Twitter that “Explosive eruption at La Soufriere” and called on residents and other persons to “Please leave the red zone immediately. La Soufriere has erupted. Ash fall recorded as far as Argyle International Airport.”

Overnight, hundreds of persons were evacuating by road and sea to shelters, relatives and friends in the safe zone.

Guyana’s President , Irfaan Ali has already pledged to mobilise national relief once St Vincent and the Grenadines sends a list of what is required.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency has activated its emergency response system and has deployed a logistics experts to work along with NEMO.

The La Soufriere volcano last erupted in 1979.