BREAKING: Well-known cricket executive member dies in road accident

Last Updated on Thursday, 1 April 2021, 20:59 by Denis Chabrol

Well-known Guyanese cricket executive, Pretipaul Jaigobin died on Thursday in a road accident in Mahdia, Region Eight, police said.

Police say Jaigobin was travelling in a black Toyota Tundra when it toppled several times on the Mabura Access Road at about 3 PM. The mishap occurred about five kilometers from the Mabura Police Outpost

Jaigobin,54, of Low Lands, East Coast Demerara, and the other injured persons were transported to the Linden Hospital.

At the time of the accident he was on work assignment for the Ministry of Finance’s COVID-19 financial relief project.

Recently, Mr. Jaigobin was elected Treasurer of the Guyana Cricket Board. He also served as an executive member of the Demeraea Cricket Board.

Several years ago, he survived an acid attack that had been widely believed to have been linked to his principled position on accountability in cricket governance.

The Guyana Police Force said the driver of the Tundra, GTT 1936, Nand Singh of 111 miles, Mahdia, and occupants Franky Wessel Trotz, 29 years of Ocean Gardens, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, ad Ravie Gayadeen,25, of Zeelugt, West Coast Demerara were treated at the Linden Hospital.

“When police arrived at the scene they met Franky Wessel Trotz who related that he was in the cab of the said vehicle which was heading to Mabura when the driver lost control of the said vehicle causing it to turn topple several times before coming to a halt,” police said in a statement. Police added that Singh and Gyadeen were admitted and “their condition is said to be stable.”