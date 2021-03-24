No evidence McCoy assaulted Sarabo-Halley -police tell Speaker

Last Updated on Thursday, 25 March 2021, 7:31 by Writer

Police have found no evidence that government minister Kwame McCoy assaulted opposition parliamentarian, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, House Speaker Mansoor Nadir said Wednesday.

“From statements obtained, there was evidence to indicate that the parties indeed had an exchange of words, but there was nothing to suggest that any assault took place,” police told the Speaker.

At the same time, police said if there were cameras in the area of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown – where sittings of the National Assembly are being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic – that would have been very helpful to the probe. “The evidence of the CCTV (Closed circuit television) would have been vital to this investigation. However, there was none located in the area where the alleged incident occurred,” police said.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs says he and the House Speaker are yet to discuss the content of the report which is likely to see no sanction or further action. Mr. Nadir also signals that the police report appears to mark the end of the matter. “With respect to the allegation there, I can’t go further with it,” he said.

The House Speaker is Thursday expected to decide on the fate of the opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change’s motion that seeks to ultimately have Mr. McCoy removed from the National Assembly.

Mrs. Sarabo- Halley has said that during the considerations of the 2021 budget estimates, Mr. McCoy had physically assaulted her by hitting her to the side of her head with his mobile phone. Mr. McCoy continues to deny the allegation against him.

The police were called in to probe the allegations. Opposition members of parliament protested in the chambers against the action of the House Speaker who did not allow the matter to be addressed immediately.

The Speaker had informed that the police were investigating and the opposition may wish to pursue the matter by bringing a motion to the house.