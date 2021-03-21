215 now dead from COVID-19

Last Updated on Sunday, 21 March 2021, 17:35 by Denis Chabrol

The number of persons who have died from COVID-19 in Guyana has increased to 215.

This, with the passing of a 70-year old man, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

The Health Ministry says he lived in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) which continues to record the highest number of cases since the pandemic struck the country in March last year.

Of the 9,649 confirmed cases, 4,548 are from Region Four.

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony said surveillance personnel have spotted two clusters, one each in Kitty, Georgetown and Diamond, East Bank Demerara. He said experts were also paying attention to a number of cases in Region Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands).

The trend in recent days shows that there is a significant number of new cases every day.

Dating back from last week Thursday to today/ Sunday, there have been 327 new cases.

The Health Ministry’s dashboard shows that 64 new cases were recorded during the past 24 hours. On Saturday, there were 99 new cases. On March 19, there were 44 new cases and on March 18, there were 120 new cases.

The Health Ministry said to date, 867 persons have been instructed to isolate themselves at home to avoid coming into contact with others.

So far, 8,498 persons have recovered since the first case was recorded in Guyana more than one year ago.

The Health Ministry is urging frontline workers- healthcare, soldiers, police, teachers- and persons 60 years and older to get vaccinated.

Arrangements are being made to acquire more vaccines from India and Russia.