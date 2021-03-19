16-year old charged with murder of 10-year old boy during robbery

Last Updated on Friday, 19 March 2021, 16:00 by Denis Chabrol

A 16-year-old male on today appeared in court for the alleged murder of a 10-year old schoolboy during a home-invasion and robbery in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

He appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates Court before Magistrate Ms. Alisha George.

He was was not required to plea and has been remanded to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre. The matter has been postponed to the 12th May, 2021.

An autopsy shows that Anthony Cort died of a gunshot wound to his chest.

The name of the murder accused cannot be published because he is a juvenile.

Police say he was arrested on March 12 and charged on Friday with murder.