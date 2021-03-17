Sophia resident wanted for killing during bicycle argument

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 16:42 by Denis Chabrol

A resident of Sophia, Greater Georgetown is wanted by police in connection with the stabbing death of a mason during an argument over a bicycle earlier this month, police said.

Police are on the manhunt for 23-year old Martin Blair of 578 ‘D’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown. He is also a mason.

Investigators are treating the stabbing death of Daniel Boutrin of 157 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown on March 13 as a “murder”.

The Guyana Police Force promised to treat all information leading to his arrest with the “strictest confidence.” The public has been asked to call 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

Boutrin died on March 15, 2021 at 02:48 hrs.

Police said Blair’s sister was involved in a relationship with Boutrin.

Investigators have so far been informed that Boutrin was at the Blair’s parents’ home when he and the suspect had an argument over a bicycle which the now dead man had borrowed from the suspect during late last year and lost it.

“The argument escalated, during which the suspect armed himself with a knife while the deceased armed himself with a cutlass. The suspect’s parents intervened and caused the suspect to leave the premises. After some time the deceased left, but as he was about to enter a taxi he was confronted by the suspect who fired several stabs at him while the deceased in turn retaliated with some missed chops at the suspect,” police said.

The deceased was stabbed on his left side chest and after a short run he fell to the ground.