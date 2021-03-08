Six held for cocaine sticks-in-fishbones destined for Miami

Last Updated on Monday, 8 March 2021, 19:00 by Denis Chabrol

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a quantity of pencil-shaped cocaine sticks in a quantity of salted fish that was destined for Miami, United States, Guyana’s Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Monday.

The law enforcement agency said the 280 pieces of plastic-wrapped pencil-shaped parcels of suspected cocaine were hidden in the bones of salted fish intended for exports.

CANU said the cocaine weighed 3.304 kilogrammes.

According to the Head of CANU, James Singh the men are from Georgetown and West Demerara.

They were held Monday morning at a cargo shed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri

One of the detainees had been held in July 2018 allegedly with cocaine under his vehicle in a shipping agency’s bond at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

6 persons are currently in custody pending investigation.