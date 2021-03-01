APNU+AFC parliamentarian’s electronic tablet stolen at National Assembly venue

Last Updated on Monday, 1 March 2021, 23:52 by Denis Chabrol

A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) parliamentarian, Haimraj Rajkumar has reported that his electronic tablet has been stolen at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre where sittings of the National Assembly are being held.

Police said Rajkumar,54, reported that the tablet valued GYD$60,000 was stolen between 10 AM February 26, 2021 and 8 AM February 27.

Mr. Rajkumar, who is a former Minister of Business, told police that on February 26, he placed the tablet in his computer bag at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal and on February 27, while at his residence in Cummings Lodge, “he made checks for the tablet and discovered that it was missing.”

His fellow AFC parliamentarian, Cathy Hughes, also on February 24, 2021 reported that her laptop was removed from her briefcase that she had left in the Centre’s dome where parliamentary sittings are being held. Hours later, she said a policeman found her laptop behind her seat in the dome.

That contrasts with Ms. Hughes’ account that she had been speaking with another parliamentarian, Coretta Mc Donald, and shortly before going to lunch she had left the laptop in her briefcase.