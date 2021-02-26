Two Venezuelans among escapees from Lethem Police station

Four men, including two Venezuelans, early Friday morning dug themselves out of the Lethem Police Station lockup and escaped, the Guyana Police Force said.

Those on the run are 36-year old Jack King Paul of Kwatamang Village North Rupununi; 20-year old Clarence Rodney of Lethem Central; 26-year old Venezuelan Yon Rogg Hernandez, also known as John Roberts of Tabatinga Lethem and 18-year old Carlos Edwards Thomas of Tabatinga Lethem. Roberts had been accused of attempted robbery.

Investigators said that the men escaped between 12:05 AM and 7 AM,

Police said they found a one-foot long metal rod on the eastern side of the lockup next to a three-foot wide dug hole in the ground measuring.

“The surface of the said dug hole has a two-inch layer of concrete with red sand beneath,” police said.

Police said they were alerted about the absence of the prisoners from the lockup by a prisoner of Tabatinga, Lethem Central Rupununi who is in custody for assault.