Family member raped 10-year old girl, threatened to kill her if she spoke- police

Last Updated on Thursday, 25 February 2021, 8:19 by Denis Chabrol

A 10-year old child in the North West District of Region One (Barima-Waini) has been allegedly raped by a close family member who has since been arrested.

“Swift police response has led to the suspect being arrested with statements to be taken as investigations continue,” police said. At the time of the incident, she was reportedly left in his care.

The Guyana Police Force said the girl alleged on February 24 at about 10:30 AM that the “family member threatened to kill her but she eventually told her grandmother.”

Police said she “endured forcible sexual assault which left her unconscious. Though the suspect threatened to kill her if she spoke about it, the child confided in her grandmother who immediately alerted authorities.”

Investigators said a medical examination was conducted and proved that she was sexually assaulted.