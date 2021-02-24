Cathy Hughes’ laptop found

Last Updated on Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 20:11 by Denis Chabrol

A laptop belonging to opposition A Partnership for National Unity+,Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition parliamentarian, Cathy Hughes was Wednesday afternoon found, she said.

Mrs. Hughes said the laptop was “mysteriously” found behind her seat in the Dome at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal where sittings of the National Assembly are being held due to the coronavirus.

The AFC top official said the computer was found by acl policeman behind the seat she was occupying. She noted that it was strange that no search was conducted on anyone and she was informed that the cameras were not working.

She recalled herself and fellow parliamentarian chatting just before lunch as she placed her laptop in her briefcase. Ms. Hughes said there was little doubt that someone took out the laptop from her briefcase.

Mrs. Hughes said she would be checking the device for spyware.

She said the laptoo went missing while she was at lunch.

House Speaker Manzoor Nadir earlier Wednesday expressed concern about the incident.