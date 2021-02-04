BREAKING: Guyana scraps Taiwan Office agreement a day after US disclosure

Last Updated on Thursday, 4 February 2021, 14:13 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana government on Thursday backed down from its decision to grant approval for a Taiwan Office to be opened here, a day after the disclosure by the United States (US).

“The Government has not established any diplomatic ties or relations with Taiwan and as a result of the miscommunication of the agreement signed, this agreement has since been terminated,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The statement came just hours after Chinese Embassy officials met with Foreign Minister Hugh Todd and his other top officials.

The Guyana government sought to reassure that this South American nation “continues to adhere to the One China policy and its diplomatic relations remain intact with the People’s Republic of China.”

The Guyana government did not make public the agreement that was reached last month with Taiwan. Guyana’s decision was made public by the United States (US) in a statement welcoming the move.

Reuters News Agency earlier Thursday reported that the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing hoped Guyana would not engage in official ties with Taiwan, calling on the country to “earnestly take steps to correct their mistake”.

The US Embassy Wednesday night said, “the United States applauds the agreement to establish a Taiwan Office in Guyana. Deepening ties between Guyana and Taiwan will advance their shared goals of prosperity and security. Closer ties with Taiwan will advance cooperation and development in Guyana on the basis of shared democratic values, transparency, and mutual respect.”