Tremors continue in Region Nine following earthquake

Last Updated on Monday, 1 February 2021, 9:15 by Denis Chabrol

Villages in Region Nine have experienced several tremors following Sunday’s 5.7 magnitude earthquake which damaged a number of houses in the village of Katoonarib.

Project Coordinator at the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) Kid James told Demerawaves/ News Talk Radio on Monday that a fact-finding mission was conducted on Sunday night where it was found that one house was completely destroyed. Pictures show that at least two houses were badly damaged.

Mr. James, who is based in Aishalton, said his village continued to experience tremors as well, with the last at about 06:00hrs on Monday.

In addition, he noted that “there continues to be very loud explosions coming from the Rupununi river.” This he said happens at five minutes interval and echoes in the surrounding mountains.

James said while there were similar noises in December, they have increased tremendously.

The 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck at about 15:00hrs on Sunday and tremors were felt all the way in Georgetown.

James noted that given the time the disaster hit, many persons were not contactable via radio which is the only form of communication in the remote areas.

He added the Toshaos from the villages will be travelling to Aishalton later in the day where a subsequent update will be given.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in a statement on Sunday noted that plans were afoot to assess the damage at Katooranib village and give support to affected families