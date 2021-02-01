Shorebase worker killed at worksite

Last Updated on Monday, 1 February 2021, 20:45 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Labour says it is investigating an accidental death at a shore base work site at Houston, East Bank Demerara.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton confirmed that the company reported the death as required by law and that officers from his ministry were dispatched to investigate the causes. The minister says he could not immediately confirm the age and name of the deceased until after the investigation concludes.

The Guyana Police Force identified the now dead employee of GAICO Construction Services Inc. as 49-years old Royston Souvenir of Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara. Chief Executive Officer of GAICO, Komal Singh said the operations have been shutdown since the incident and a thorough review would be conducted before a statement issued. He stressed the importance of a review. “We need to do a full investigation. We want it to be as transparent as possible because if it is not transparent, we cannot fix the problem,” he said.

Police said that at about 12:30 PM, Souvenir was at his worksite, along with other workers. Investigators were informed that one of Souvenir was struck by an excavator that he was standing behind while it was being operated by one of his colleagues unknown to his co-worker. “When he turned the excavator which lashed the deceased to his chest and abdomen and he subsequently fell to the ground,” police said.

Souvenir was reportedly picked up and taken to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Labour Minister Hamilton says the media will be fully briefed after the investigation.

GAICO Construction and Services Inc. works from ExxonMobil, but at the time of the incident was not working for the American oil giant, a company spokeswoman said.