Chief Elections Officer hands over Statements of Poll, Recount to High Court

Last Updated on Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 12:12 by Denis Chabrol

Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield on Wednesday handed over the Statements of Poll and Statements of Recount to the Registrar of the High Court.

Mr. Lowenfield confirmed that the documents were being handed over in accordance with a High Court order.

This is in keeping with an order by the Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire that this be done for safe-keeping. The opposition A Partnership For National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has a pending election to challenge the results of the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections.

Her order for the key documents to be lodged with the High Court Registrar for safe keeping followed requests by lawyers for the People’s Progressive Party and The Citizenship Initiative- Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes and Kashir Khan.