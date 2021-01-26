2 more die from COVID- Health Ministry

Last Updated on Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 22:37 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said two men died in recent days from COVID-19, pushing the total to 174.

Those who succumbed are a 74-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice) and a 58–year- old man from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica).

“These persons died while receiving care at our medical facility,” the Health Ministry added.

Five persons were up to last night receiving intensive care because the virus has sickened them badly. Overall, 42 persons are hospitalised and 672 have agreed to isolate themselves at home. Eight others have been quarantined to see if they will show symptoms of the disease.

Twenty-nine new cases have been recorded up to last night.

The Health Ministry says that of the 7,346 COVID-positive persons, 6,455 have recovered.