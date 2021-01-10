169 now dead from coronavirus

Last Updated on Sunday, 10 January 2021, 11:02 by Denis Chabrol

The number of persons, who have died from the coronavirus, has risen to 169, the Health Ministry said in Sunday.

The Health Ministry says two persons have died while receiving care at a government health facility.

They are a 58-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) and a 39 year old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni).

Yesterday, the Health Ministry said there were 31 new cases and 46 persons hospitalised.

Five of them were receiving intensive care. Thirty-six others have been quarantined to ascertain whether they will develop symptoms.

The Health Ministry says 304 persons are isolated at home.