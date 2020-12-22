CANU seizes smuggled goods, arrests known smugggler

Last Updated on Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 12:25 by Denis Chabrol
The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit says agents this morning seized a quantity of un-customed goods and two vehicles and arrested a known smuggler has been arrested.
He, the vehicles and goods have been handed over to the Guyana Revenue Authority.
The arrest and seizure were made at the Skeldon / Crabwood Creek Area, Corentyne, East Berbice.
CANU describes the detainee as a know smuggler who has had several brushes with the law.
Most of the items were alcohol and firecrackers that were all smuggled from neighbouring Suriname, a CANU official said.