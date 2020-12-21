Guyana suspends mail to United Kingdom, amid rapid spread of new COVID variant

Last Updated on Monday, 21 December 2020, 16:43 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) on Monday announced that it has suspended mail service to the United Kingdom (UK), following rising global fears about the rapid spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

“Customers sending letters and parcels to London are asked to note that all mails to this destination have been suspended until further notice,” the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) said in a brief statement.

The state-owned postal service said it would continue to monitor the situation globally and “make the necessary adjustments to our service. ”

GPOC said it regretted the inconvenience caused and would keep its customers updated on its website and on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The BBC reports that the new variant is said to be up to 70% more transmissible, but there is no evidence that it is more deadly. There is also no proof to suggest that it reacts differently to vaccines.

The emergence of the new variant has sparked travel bans to the UK from a number of countries.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock earlier said the new variant was “out of control”, while Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands announced they had already detected it. Following the discovery of case in Denmark, neighbouring Sweden banned all foreign travellers from there, the BBC reported.