Henry family members charged with several offences

Last Updated on Saturday, 19 December 2020, 13:12 by Denis Chabrol

The mother and brother of one of the Henrys, who were brutally hacked to death in September, have been slapped with several charges related the altercation between them and policemen at the Sparendaam Police Station earlier this week.

Police said 24-year old Colwyn Henry and his mother Gail Johnson, both of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, allegedly assaulted a police sergeant and a constable on December 15 at 8 PM.

Mr. Henry was also charged with failing to produce his driver’s license. He pleaded not guilty and was placed on self-bail.

The following charges that were instituted and for which they appeared in court on Friday are:

1) Colwyn Henry and Gale Johnson jointly charged with assaulting a peace officer. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GYD$10,000

2) Colwyn Henry was charged with failing to produce drivers license, pleaded not guilty and is on self bail

3) Gail Johnson was charged with resisting a peace officer, pleaded not guilty and were placed on self bail

4) Colwyn Henry and Gail Johnson were jointly charged with disorderly behaviour and pleaded not guilty. They were placed GYD$10,000 bail each

5) Gail Johnson was charged with obstructing a peace officer, pleaded not guilty and was placed on GYD$10,000 bail

6) Gail Johnson and Colwyn Henry were jointly charged with assaulting a peace officer, pleaded not guilty and was placed on self-bail

7) Colwyn Henry was charged with resisting a peace officer, pleaded not guilty and was placed on GYD$10,000 bail.

They are to return to court on January 28, 2021

The Guyana Human Rights Association and the Working People’s Alliance are among those that have criticised the police force for assaulting Ms. Johnson and Mr. Henry.

For their part, police said they were assaulted by the duo after Mr. Henry was asked to park his car and enter the station because he failed to provide his physical licence. Instead, he had showed a picture of his licence in his cell phone.