Woman admits to beating child into unconscious state with wood- police

Last Updated on Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 14:55 by Denis Chabrol

A woman has admitted to beating her six-year old daughter, who was later found in a swamp, with a piece of wood, police in East Berbice said Tuesday.

Region Six Divisional Commander Senior Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan says the woman has since given a caution statement to investigators.

The woman, 25-year old Dhrupattie Balkarran, and her daughter live at Lot 43 Goed Bananen Land, East Canje Berbice in the same area where the child’s grandfather, 63-year old Satkar Balkaran found the child submerged in mud. The girl has since regained consciousness but remains hospitalised.

The incident occurred on Sunday shorty after the girl’s father had called the mother to make arrangements for him to collect her in keeping with visitation rights that he enjoys.

Investigators on Tuesday told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News that the woman told police that she took the child for walk and, because the child was going in and out of bushes, she cut a tree branch and beat her.

She told police that when the child became unconscious, she became afraid, left the child under a mango tree and raised an alarm that she was missing.

Police are now trying to determine whether the child may have wandered off into the swamp or the woman threw her daughter in there.

Investigators were expected to revisit the crime scene with the woman and family members to get an on-the-spot recount of what transpired.

Police were earlier informed that the mother had prepared her daughter for her father to collect her on Sunday in keeping with visitation rights.