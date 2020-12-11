Fiery explosion at Arakaka Police outpost

Last Updated on Friday, 11 December 2020, 12:23 by Denis Chabrol

Police are investigating an alleged attempt to burn the Arakaka Police Outpost, at Arakaka, North West District early Friday morning.

A police officer reportedly said he and other ranks were performing duties in the enquiries office when they heard a loud explosion.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 Friday morning.

Instantaneously, they saw a huge blaze to the front door of the building and the policemen on duty say they immediately rushed and extinguished the fire, Guyana Police Force spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor said.

Further checks disclosed that the front door of the building was scorched and a partly burnt five gallon bottle was at the front door.

Police said they made further checks around the building but no one was seen around the area.

No one was injured during the incident.